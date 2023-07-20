Paul Goldschmidt, with a slugging percentage of .349 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the hill, July 20 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.370), slugging percentage (.473) and OPS (.843) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 25th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

In 65.6% of his games this year (61 of 93), Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (36.6%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 12 games this year (12.9%), homering in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Goldschmidt has an RBI in 30 of 93 games this season, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 43 games this year (46.2%), including 11 multi-run games (11.8%).

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 46 .288 AVG .280 .401 OBP .338 .497 SLG .450 19 XBH 18 9 HR 7 27 RBI 22 52/32 K/BB 39/17 5 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings