Friday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (45-51) and the St. Louis Cardinals (44-53) at Wrigley Field is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-3, with the Cubs coming out on top. Game time is at 2:20 PM ET on July 21.

The probable pitchers are Justin Steele (9-3) for the Cubs and Jack Flaherty (7-5) for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Friday, July 21, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 5-1 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.

The Cardinals have won in 18, or 46.2%, of the 39 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, St. Louis has come away with a win 10 times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

St. Louis scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (461 total, 4.8 per game).

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.45 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Schedule