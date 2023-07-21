The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals will meet on Friday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET, with Cody Bellinger and Nolan Arenado among those expected to step up at the plate.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 133 home runs.

Fueled by 306 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks sixth in MLB with a .432 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals rank 10th in MLB with a .257 team batting average.

St. Louis has scored the 10th-most runs in baseball this season with 461.

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .332 this season, which ranks third in the league.

The Cardinals rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.4) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis has an 8.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in the majors.

St. Louis has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.45) in the majors this season.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.451 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty (7-5) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed six innings while giving up three earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth quality start in a row.

Flaherty has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/16/2023 Nationals W 8-4 Home Jack Flaherty Josiah Gray 7/17/2023 Marlins W 6-4 Home Miles Mikolas Jesús Luzardo 7/18/2023 Marlins W 5-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Edward Cabrera 7/19/2023 Marlins W 6-4 Home Dakota Hudson Sandy Alcantara 7/20/2023 Cubs W 7-2 Away Steven Matz Marcus Stroman 7/21/2023 Cubs - Away Jack Flaherty Justin Steele 7/22/2023 Cubs - Away Miles Mikolas Drew Smyly 7/23/2023 Cubs - Away Jordan Montgomery Jameson Taillon 7/24/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Miles Mikolas Kyle Nelson 7/25/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Steven Matz Zac Gallen 7/26/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Jack Flaherty Tommy Henry

