Maxime Cressy will begin the Truist Atlanta Open in Atlanta, Georgia versus Alex Michelsen in the round of 32. He was beaten by Michelsen in the round of 32 of the Hall of Fame Open (his last tournament). Cressy's odds to win it all at Atlantic Station are +2800.

Cressy at the 2023 Truist Atlanta Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: July 21-30

July 21-30 Venue: Atlantic Station

Atlantic Station Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Court Surface: Hard

Cressy's Next Match

Cressy will play Michelsen in the round of 32 of the Truist Atlanta Open on Tuesday, July 25 at 11:00 AM ET.

Cressy Stats

Cressy is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the Hall of Fame Open, at the hands of No. 190-ranked Michelsen, 7-6, 4-6, 5-7.

Through 29 tournaments over the past year, Cressy is 15-29 and has not won a title.

Cressy is 14-19 on hard courts over the past year.

Cressy has played 27.2 games per match in his 44 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.

On hard courts, Cressy has played 33 matches over the past year, and he has totaled 26.6 games per match while winning 49.8% of games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Cressy has won 83.1% of his games on serve, and 12.7% on return.

On hard courts, Cressy, over the past year, has claimed 85.4% of his service games and 13.4% of his return games.

