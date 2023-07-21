After batting .282 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games, Paul DeJong and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Justin Steele) at 2:20 PM ET on Friday.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Cubs.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Paul DeJong At The Plate

  • DeJong is batting .238 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks.
  • DeJong has picked up a hit in 42 of 70 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.
  • He has gone deep in 18.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • DeJong has driven home a run in 20 games this season (28.6%), including more than one RBI in 11.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 28 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 39
.222 AVG .250
.292 OBP .314
.380 SLG .479
7 XBH 16
5 HR 8
12 RBI 20
34/9 K/BB 46/10
1 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Cubs' 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (104 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Steele (9-3) is aiming for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 2.96 ERA in 97 1/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.
  • In his last outing on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the left-hander tossed six innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
  • The 28-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (2.96), 19th in WHIP (1.110), and 42nd in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
