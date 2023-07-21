Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Paul Goldschmidt, with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, July 21 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Cubs.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Cubs Player Props
|Cardinals vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Cubs Odds
|Cardinals vs Cubs Prediction
|How to Watch Cardinals vs Cubs
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .373, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .473.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 21st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 15th and he is 42nd in slugging.
- In 62 of 94 games this season (66.0%) Goldschmidt has picked up a hit, and in 35 of those games he had more than one (37.2%).
- He has gone deep in 12 games this season (12.8%), homering in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Goldschmidt has had an RBI in 30 games this year (31.9%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (16.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 46.8% of his games this season (44 of 94), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (12.8%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|47
|.288
|AVG
|.285
|.401
|OBP
|.344
|.497
|SLG
|.451
|19
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|7
|27
|RBI
|22
|52/32
|K/BB
|39/18
|5
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (104 total, 1.1 per game).
- Steele will look to earn his 10th win when he makes the start for the Cubs, his 18th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 2.96 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 97 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went six innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- The 28-year-old's 2.96 ERA ranks eighth, 1.110 WHIP ranks 19th, and 8 K/9 ranks 42nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.