Cardinals vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 22
Saturday's game features the Chicago Cubs (46-51) and the St. Louis Cardinals (44-54) squaring off at Wrigley Field (on July 22) at 2:20 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 victory for the Cubs, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The probable pitchers are Miles Mikolas (6-5) for the Cardinals and Michael Fulmer (1-5) for the Cubs.
Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 6, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a perfect record of 4-0.
- In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.
- The Cardinals have won 22, or 45.8%, of the 48 games they've played as favorites this season.
- St. Louis has a record of 19-24, a 44.2% win rate, when favored by -120 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 54.5% chance to win.
- St. Louis has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 464.
- The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.45).
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 17
|Marlins
|W 6-4
|Miles Mikolas vs Jesús Luzardo
|July 18
|Marlins
|W 5-2
|Jordan Montgomery vs Edward Cabrera
|July 19
|Marlins
|W 6-4
|Dakota Hudson vs Sandy Alcantara
|July 20
|@ Cubs
|W 7-2
|Steven Matz vs Marcus Stroman
|July 21
|@ Cubs
|L 4-3
|Jack Flaherty vs Justin Steele
|July 22
|@ Cubs
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Michael Fulmer
|July 23
|@ Cubs
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Jameson Taillon
|July 24
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Kyle Nelson
|July 25
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Steven Matz vs Zac Gallen
|July 26
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Tommy Henry
|July 27
|Cubs
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Justin Steele
