Jamaica and France will make their 2023 Women's World Cup debuts in a game that begins at 6:00 AM ET on Sunday, July 23.

France Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Jamaica July 23 - Home Brazil July 29 - Home Panama August 2 - Away

France's Recent Performance

France reached the quarterfinals of the previous World Cup (in 2019) and was eliminated by the United States 2-1.

Wendie Renard tallied four goals in the tournament.

In addition, Amel Majri chipped in with three assists.

France went 6-0-3 in 2022 versus teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +11. This year, its record is 4-1-0 versus fellow World Cup squads (+8 goal differential).

France's 1-0 loss to Australia earlier this year on July 14 was the last time it matched up against a team competing in the 2023 Women's World Cup.

France's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

Jamaica Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away France July 23 - Away Panama July 29 - Away Brazil August 2 - Home

Jamaica's Recent Performance

Jamaica was knocked out following the group stage at the 2019 World Cup after going winless (0-0-3).

In the event, Havana Solaun scored one goal.

Khadija Shaw chipped in one assist as well.

Jamaica was 2-0-3 in 2022 versus teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of -4. This year, its record is 0-0-2 versus fellow World Cup squads (-6 goal differential).

The last time Jamaica squared off against a World Cup team was earlier this year on February 22, when it lost to Australia 3-0.

