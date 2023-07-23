Sunday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (47-51) and St. Louis Cardinals (44-55) going head to head at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 2:20 PM ET on July 23.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Jordan Montgomery (6-7) to the mound, while Jameson Taillon (3-6) will get the nod for the Cubs.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Cardinals have a record of 4-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 49 times this season and won 22, or 44.9%, of those games.

This season St. Louis has won 15 of its 33 games, or 45.5%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis ranks 11th in the majors with 470 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.

