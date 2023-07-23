How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 23
Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals meet Mike Tauchman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series.
Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals are seventh in MLB action with 135 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- St. Louis is seventh in baseball with a .430 slugging percentage.
- The Cardinals' .257 batting average is seventh-best in MLB.
- St. Louis is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.7 runs per game (470 total).
- The Cardinals rank fifth in baseball with a .332 on-base percentage.
- The Cardinals strike out 8.5 times per game, the No. 12 mark in baseball.
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- St. Louis' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the fourth-worst WHIP in the majors (1.459).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jordan Montgomery gets the start for the Cardinals, his 20th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.14 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- Montgomery enters the matchup with 11 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Montgomery has pitched five or more innings in a game 16 times this season heading into this outing.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 19 appearances this season.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/18/2023
|Marlins
|W 5-2
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Edward Cabrera
|7/19/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-4
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|Sandy Alcantara
|7/20/2023
|Cubs
|W 7-2
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Marcus Stroman
|7/21/2023
|Cubs
|L 4-3
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Justin Steele
|7/22/2023
|Cubs
|L 8-6
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Michael Fulmer
|7/23/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Jameson Taillon
|7/24/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Kyle Nelson
|7/25/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Zac Gallen
|7/26/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Tommy Henry
|7/27/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Justin Steele
|7/28/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|-
