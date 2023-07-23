The St. Louis Cardinals (44-55) and Chicago Cubs (47-51) clash on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

The Cardinals will give the ball to Jordan Montgomery (6-7, 3.14 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Cubs will turn to Jameson Taillon (3-6, 6.05 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • TV: MARQ
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (6-7, 3.14 ERA) vs Taillon - CHC (3-6, 6.05 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

  • Montgomery (6-7) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 20th start of the season.
  • The left-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on six hits in a matchup with the Miami Marlins.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.14, a 3.48 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.229 in 19 games this season.
  • He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.
  • Montgomery has made 16 starts of five or more innings in 19 chances this season, and averages 5.7 frames when he pitches.
  • He has made 19 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Jordan Montgomery vs. Cubs

  • The Cubs rank 13th in MLB with a .252 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 16th in the league (.405) and 108 home runs.
  • The Cubs have gone 7-for-21 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI in five innings this season against the left-hander.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon

  • Taillon gets the start for the Cubs, his 17th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 6.05 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 77 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • During 16 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 6.05 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .280 to opposing hitters.
  • Taillon has two quality starts under his belt this year.
  • Taillon will try to last five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 4.8 innings per outing.
  • He has had two appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Jameson Taillon vs. Cardinals

  • The opposing Cardinals offense has a collective .257 batting average, and is eighth in the league with 870 total hits and 11th in MLB play with 470 runs scored. They have the seventh-ranked slugging percentage (.430) and are seventh in all of MLB with 135 home runs.
  • Taillon has a 13.5 ERA and a 2.625 WHIP against the Cardinals this season in 2 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .385 batting average over one appearance.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.