Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Arenado (hitting .297 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and 14 RBI), battle starter Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cubs.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado leads St. Louis in total hits (105) this season while batting .286 with 42 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 20th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.
- Arenado enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .333 with one homer.
- Arenado has picked up a hit in 71.6% of his 95 games this year, with more than one hit in 32.6% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 43.2% of his games this year, Arenado has driven in at least one run. In 21 of those games (22.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- In 39 of 95 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|48
|.326
|AVG
|.249
|.376
|OBP
|.298
|.545
|SLG
|.497
|20
|XBH
|22
|9
|HR
|12
|36
|RBI
|40
|33/15
|K/BB
|39/14
|1
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- Taillon makes the start for the Cubs, his 17th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 6.05 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.05, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .280 against him.
