Sunday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (52-47) and the New York Mets (46-52) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Red Sox securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:10 PM on July 23.

The Red Sox will give the nod to Brennan Bernardino (1-0, 2.48 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Mets will turn to Carlos Carrasco (3-3, 5.35 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Red Sox 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

In their last game with a spread, the Red Sox covered the spread.

The Red Sox have been favorites in 42 games this season and won 23 (54.8%) of those contests.

Boston is 9-9 this season when entering a game favored by -145 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 59.2% chance to win.

Boston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 498 total runs this season.

The Red Sox's 4.36 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Mets Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mets have a record of 1-4.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, New York and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Mets' past 10 contests.

The Mets have won in 10, or 30.3%, of the 33 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

New York has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +120 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mets have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (437 total), New York is the 18th-highest scoring team in baseball.

Mets pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.39 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 17 @ Athletics W 7-0 Brennan Bernardino vs Paul Blackburn July 18 @ Athletics L 3-0 Joe Jacques vs Luis Medina July 19 @ Athletics L 6-5 Brayan Bello vs Ken Waldichuk July 22 Mets L 5-4 Kutter Crawford vs Kodai Senga July 22 Mets W 8-6 James Paxton vs Max Scherzer July 23 Mets - Brennan Bernardino vs Carlos Carrasco July 25 Braves - Brayan Bello vs Charlie Morton July 26 Braves - Brayan Bello vs Spencer Strider July 28 @ Giants - James Paxton vs Logan Webb July 29 @ Giants - TBA vs Anthony DeSclafani July 30 @ Giants - Brayan Bello vs Ross Stripling

Mets Schedule