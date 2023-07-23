On Sunday, Willson Contreras (hitting .424 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Cubs.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .244 with 22 doubles, 11 home runs and 34 walks.

Contreras has recorded a hit in 46 of 84 games this season (54.8%), including 22 multi-hit games (26.2%).

He has gone deep in 10.7% of his games in 2023 (nine of 84), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has an RBI in 27 of 84 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 29 times this season (34.5%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.3%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 44 .248 AVG .240 .331 OBP .346 .428 SLG .429 16 XBH 17 5 HR 6 19 RBI 21 39/15 K/BB 40/19 4 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings