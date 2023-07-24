Italy plays Argentina on Monday, July 24 at 2:00 AM ET in the 2023 Women's World Cup opener for each squad.

Go to Fox Sports 1 to watch Italy take on Argentina.

How to Watch Italy vs. Argentina

  • Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Location: Auckland, New Zealand
  • Venue: Eden Park

Italy Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away
Argentina July 24 - Home
Sweden July 29 - Away
South Africa August 2 - Away

Italy's Recent Performance

  • Italy lost to the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the 2019 World Cup, 2-0.
  • In the competition, Cristiana Girelli scored three goals.
  • In addition, Manuela Giugliano was also good for three assists.
  • Italy went 2-1-3 in 2022 versus teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring six goals and giving up nine. This year, its record is 2-1-1 versus fellow World Cup squads (five goals scored, four allowed).
  • The last time Italy took on a World Cup team was earlier this year on July 1, when it drew with Morocco 0-0.

Italy's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

  • Laura Giuliani #1
  • Emma Severini #2
  • Benedetta Orsi #3
  • Lucia Di Guglielmo #4
  • Elena Linari #5
  • Manuela Giugliano #6
  • Sofia Cantore #7
  • Barbara Bonansea #8
  • Valentina Giacinti #9
  • Cristiana Girelli #10
  • Benedetta Glionna #11
  • Rachele Baldi #12
  • Elisa Bartoli #13
  • Chiara Beccari #14
  • Annamaria Serturini #15
  • Giulia Dragoni #16
  • Lisa Boattin #17
  • Arianna Caruso #18
  • Martina Lenzini #19
  • Giada Greggi #20
  • Valentina Cernoia #21
  • Francesca Durante #22
  • Cecilia Salvai #23

Argentina Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away
Italy July 24 - Away
South Africa July 27 - Home
Sweden August 2 - Home

Argentina's Recent Performance

  • At the 2019 World Cup, held in France, Argentina failed to advance beyond the group stage after going winless (0-2-1).
  • Over the course of the event, Florencia Bonsegundo notched one goal.
  • Dalila Ippolito also contributed to the cause, recording one assist.
  • Argentina is 2-0-0 this year versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup participants, with a goal differential of +3. In 2022, it was 0-2-4 in such matches (-14 goal differential).
  • Argentina's last game against a World Cup team came earlier in 2023, when it defeated New Zealand 1-0 on February 23.

Argentina's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

  • Vanina Correa #1
  • Adriana Sachs #2
  • Eliana Stabile #3
  • Julieta Cruz #4
  • Vanesa Santana #5
  • Aldana Cometti #6
  • Romina Nunez #7
  • Daiana Falfan #8
  • Paulina Gramaglia #9
  • Dalila Ippolito #10
  • Yamila Tamara Rodriguez #11
  • Lara Esponda #12
  • Sophia Braun #13
  • Miriam Mayorga #14
  • Florencia Bonsegundo #15
  • Lorena Benitez #16
  • Camila Gomez Ares #17
  • Gabriela Chavez #18
  • Mariana Larroquette #19
  • Chiara Singarella #20
  • Erica Lonigro #21
  • Estefania Banini #22
  • Abigail Chaves #23

