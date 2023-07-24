Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Brendan Donovan -- with a slugging percentage of .541 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, on July 24 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Cubs.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan is batting .281 with nine doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 29th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 22nd and he is 81st in slugging.
- In 62.1% of his 87 games this season, Donovan has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 12.6% of his games in 2023 (11 of 87), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Donovan has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (25.3%), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (10.3%).
- In 33 of 87 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|43
|.288
|AVG
|.274
|.374
|OBP
|.361
|.481
|SLG
|.370
|15
|XBH
|6
|7
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|12
|27/15
|K/BB
|24/18
|2
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.61 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (121 total, 1.2 per game).
- Nelson gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 21st of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.82 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 106 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.82), 52nd in WHIP (1.382), and 58th in K/9 (6.2).
