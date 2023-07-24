The Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals meet on Monday at 9:40 PM ET. Ketel Marte and Nolan Arenado have been on a tear as of late for their respective squads.

The Diamondbacks are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Cardinals have +115 odds to upset. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this contest.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -135 +115 9.5 -120 +100 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Cardinals and their foes are 5-3-2 in their previous 10 contests.

The Cardinals' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (45%) in those games.

St. Louis is 4-9 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, St. Louis and its opponents have hit the over in 49 of its 97 games with a total.

The Cardinals have an against the spread mark of 1-7-0 in eight games with a line this season.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-26 22-30 21-19 23-36 34-41 10-14

