The Arizona Diamondbacks (54-46) will aim to stop a four-game losing streak when hosting the St. Louis Cardinals (44-56) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson (6-5) to the mound, while Adam Wainwright (3-4) will take the ball for the Cardinals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Nelson - ARI (6-5, 4.82 ERA) vs Wainwright - STL (3-4, 7.66 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adam Wainwright

Wainwright (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 7.66 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, July 4, the righty threw 3 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

During 11 games this season, the 41-year-old has a 7.66 ERA and 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .362 to his opponents.

Wainwright has one quality start under his belt this year.

Wainwright has pitched five or more innings in a game eight times this season heading into this outing.

He has not made an outing so far in 2023 that he did not allow at least one earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryne Nelson

Nelson (6-5) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in seven innings against the Atlanta Braves.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 20 games this season with an ERA of 4.82, a 2.43 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.382.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Nelson has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 25-year-old's 4.82 ERA ranks 55th, 1.382 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 58th.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.