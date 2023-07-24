Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt (.341 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Cubs.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.371) this season, fueled by 107 hits.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 26th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has gotten a hit in 63 of 96 games this year (65.6%), with more than one hit on 35 occasions (36.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI in 32.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 15.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 47.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 12.5%.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|49
|.288
|AVG
|.279
|.401
|OBP
|.342
|.497
|SLG
|.438
|19
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|7
|27
|RBI
|23
|52/32
|K/BB
|42/20
|5
|SB
|3
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (121 total, 1.2 per game).
- Nelson gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 21st of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.82 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.82), 52nd in WHIP (1.382), and 58th in K/9 (6.2) among pitchers who qualify.
