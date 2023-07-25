Dylan Carlson -- with a slugging percentage of .214 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, on July 25 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

Carlson has six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks while batting .233.

Carlson has reached base via a hit in 33 games this season (of 62 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

He has homered in 6.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 62), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Carlson has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (25.8%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (9.7%).

In 22 games this year (35.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 29 .238 AVG .227 .336 OBP .333 .376 SLG .330 8 XBH 4 3 HR 2 13 RBI 11 20/12 K/BB 25/11 2 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings