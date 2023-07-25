The Los Angeles Sparks (7-15) will try to halt an eight-game losing skid when hosting the Indiana Fever (6-16) on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. This matchup is at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FACEBOOK.

Fever vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Key Stats for Fever vs. Sparks

Indiana puts up just 0.3 fewer points per game (82.2) than Los Angeles allows (82.5).

Indiana has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points below the 46.5% shooting opponents of Los Angeles have averaged.

The Fever have put together a 2-6 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 46.5% from the field.

Indiana shoots 32.8% from beyond the arc this season. That's only 0.5 percentage points higher than Los Angeles has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (32.3%).

The Fever have a 4-6 record when the team makes more than 32.3% of their three-point attempts.

Los Angeles and Indiana rebound at around the same rate, with Los Angeles averaging 2.7 fewer rebounds per game.

Fever Recent Performance