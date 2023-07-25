The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul DeJong (.324 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul DeJong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong has 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .237.

DeJong has picked up a hit in 59.5% of his 74 games this year, with more than one hit in 23.0% of them.

He has gone deep in 17.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

DeJong has driven in a run in 20 games this year (27.0%), including eight games with more than one RBI (10.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 29 of 74 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 43 .222 AVG .247 .292 OBP .314 .380 SLG .455 7 XBH 16 5 HR 8 12 RBI 20 34/9 K/BB 49/12 1 SB 3

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings