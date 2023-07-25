The St. Louis Cardinals and Taylor Motter, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time out, take on Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: ARID
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Taylor Motter At The Plate

  • Motter is batting .185 with two doubles and three walks.
  • Motter has a base hit in five of 10 games played this year (50.0%), but no multi-hit games.
  • In 10 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Motter has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 6
.222 AVG .167
.300 OBP .250
.333 SLG .222
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
0 RBI 2
3/1 K/BB 9/2
0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.67).
  • The Diamondbacks rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (123 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kelly (9-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 17th of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday, June 24 against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • The 34-year-old has a 3.41 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .210 to opposing hitters.
