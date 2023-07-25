Titans Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Right now the Tennessee Titans have been given +6600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Titans Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +325
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
Tennessee Betting Insights
- Tennessee covered eight times in 17 games with a spread last season.
- Last season, five Titans games hit the over.
- Tennessee ranked third-worst in total offense (296.8 yards per game) last season, but it played a little better on defense, ranking 23rd with 351.6 yards allowed per game.
- At home last year, the Titans were 3-5. On the road, they were 4-5.
- Tennessee won only two games as favorites (2-3) and went 4-5 as underdogs.
- In the AFC South the Titans were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 5-7.
Titans Impact Players
- In 16 games last year, Derrick Henry rushed for 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns.
- Henry also had 33 catches for 398 yards and zero TDs.
- Ryan Tannehill passed for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), completing 65.2% of his passes, with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games.
- On the ground, Tannehill scored two touchdowns and accumulated 98 yards.
- DeAndre Hopkins had 64 catches for 717 yards (79.7 per game) and three touchdowns in nine games a season ago with the Cardinals.
- In the passing game for the Texans, Chris Moore scored two TDs, hauling in 48 balls for 548 yards (34.3 per game).
- On defense last year, Kevin Byard helped keep opposing offenses in check with four interceptions to go with 106 tackles and six passes defended in 17 games.
2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|2
|September 17
|Chargers
|-
|+2800
|3
|September 24
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|4
|October 1
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|5
|October 8
|@ Colts
|-
|+10000
|6
|October 15
|Ravens
|-
|+2000
|8
|October 29
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 2
|@ Steelers
|-
|+5000
|10
|November 12
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|11
|November 19
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|12
|November 26
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|13
|December 3
|Colts
|-
|+10000
|14
|December 11
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|15
|December 17
|Texans
|-
|+15000
|16
|December 24
|Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|17
|December 31
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|18
|January 7
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
