Wednesday's game at Chase Field has the Arizona Diamondbacks (55-47) taking on the St. Louis Cardinals (45-57) at 3:40 PM ET (on July 26). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Diamondbacks, so expect a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (11-4) to the mound, while Jack Flaherty (7-6) will take the ball for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

ARID Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 4-1.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The previous 10 Cardinals games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 41 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (46.3%) in those contests.

St. Louis has a mark of 4-4 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

St. Louis scores the 11th-most runs in baseball (483 total, 4.7 per game).

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.51 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

Cardinals Schedule