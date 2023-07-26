Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks on July 26, 2023
Player prop bet options for Corbin Carroll, Nolan Arenado and others are available when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the St. Louis Cardinals at Chase Field on Wednesday (first pitch at 3:40 PM ET).
Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ARID
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Arenado Stats
- Arenado has put up 109 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 77 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashing .287/.335/.521 on the season.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 24
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 23
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 22
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 21
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has 110 hits with 21 doubles, 17 home runs, 53 walks and 53 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He's slashed .285/.372/.472 on the season.
- Goldschmidt takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a home run, four walks and four RBI.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 25
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 24
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|5
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 21
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 20
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Zac Gallen Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Gallen Stats
- Zac Gallen (11-4) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 22nd start of the season.
- He has 12 quality starts in 21 chances this season.
- Gallen will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.
- He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 27-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.18), ninth in WHIP (1.059), and 24th in K/9 (9.3).
Gallen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Braves
|Jul. 20
|7.0
|5
|3
|3
|5
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 15
|5.0
|6
|3
|3
|5
|3
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 7
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 2
|7.0
|5
|4
|4
|12
|1
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 27
|6.0
|5
|4
|4
|4
|2
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 99 hits with 20 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs, 36 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen 29 bases.
- He's slashing .285/.362/.553 so far this season.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 25
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Jul. 23
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Reds
|Jul. 22
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Reds
|Jul. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ketel Marte Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Marte Stats
- Ketel Marte has collected 108 hits with 18 doubles, seven triples, 17 home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with six stolen bases.
- He has a .294/.372/.520 slash line on the season.
- Marte brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .357 with three doubles, three triples, two home runs, five walks and 11 RBI.
Marte Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 25
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 24
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Reds
|Jul. 23
|2-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Reds
|Jul. 22
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Reds
|Jul. 21
|3-for-5
|2
|2
|4
|11
|0
