Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nolan Gorman -- with a slugging percentage of .605 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on July 26 at 3:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman is hitting .239 with 15 doubles, 20 home runs and 37 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 114th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.
- In 53 of 90 games this year (58.9%) Gorman has picked up a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (18.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36.7% of his games this year, Gorman has driven in at least one run. In 17 of those games (18.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored at least once 36 times this season (40.0%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.8%).
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|47
|.301
|AVG
|.184
|.377
|OBP
|.269
|.596
|SLG
|.380
|19
|XBH
|16
|12
|HR
|8
|41
|RBI
|21
|51/18
|K/BB
|56/19
|3
|SB
|3
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.63).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (123 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 22nd of the season. He is 11-4 with a 3.18 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 130 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.18), ninth in WHIP (1.059), and 24th in K/9 (9.3).
