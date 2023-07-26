On Wednesday, Paul Goldschmidt (coming off going 1-for-3) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Zac Gallen TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt has an OPS of .844, fueled by an OBP of .372 to go with a slugging percentage of .472. All three of those stats lead St. Louis hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 20th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.

Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 65 of 98 games this year, with multiple hits 36 times.

He has hit a long ball in 13.3% of his games in 2023 (13 of 98), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.7% of his games this year, Goldschmidt has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 47 of 98 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 51 .288 AVG .282 .401 OBP .346 .497 SLG .450 19 XBH 19 9 HR 8 27 RBI 26 52/32 K/BB 43/21 5 SB 4

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings