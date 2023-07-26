The St. Louis Cardinals and Taylor Motter, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time out, battle Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Discover More About This Game

Taylor Motter At The Plate

Motter is hitting .185 with two doubles and three walks.

Motter has a base hit in five of 10 games played this season (50.0%), but no multi-hit games.

He has not hit a home run in his 10 games this year.

Motter has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has not scored a run this year.

Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 .222 AVG .167 .300 OBP .250 .333 SLG .222 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 0 RBI 2 3/1 K/BB 9/2 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings