One game after dropping 30 points in a 79-78 victory over the Fever, Nneka Ogwumike leads the Los Angeles Sparks (8-15) at home against the Indiana Fever (6-17) on Thursday, July 27, 2023. It will tip off at 3:30 PM ET on NBA TV.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Fever vs. Sparks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Fever vs. Sparks Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Fever vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sparks Moneyline Fever Moneyline
DraftKings Sparks (-3.5) 162.5 -155 +135 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Sparks (-3.5) 163.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Sparks (-3.5) 162.5 -165 +125 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Sparks (-3.5) 163.5 -165 +130 Bet on this game with Tipico

Fever vs. Sparks Betting Trends

  • The Sparks have won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.
  • The Fever have won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.
  • Los Angeles has covered the spread twice when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).
  • When playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this year, Indiana has an ATS record of 9-3.
  • Sparks games have hit the over 11 out of 23 times this season.
  • The Fever and their opponents have combined to hit the over 12 out of 22 times this year.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.