Nolan Gorman -- batting .359 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, on July 27 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit two homers in his previous appearance (going 3-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman has 15 doubles, 22 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .245.

He ranks 100th in batting average, 81st in on base percentage, and 18th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.

Gorman has gotten at least one hit in 59.3% of his games this season (54 of 91), with more than one hit 18 times (19.8%).

In 20.9% of his games this season, he has homered, and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 34 games this year (37.4%), Gorman has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (19.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 37 of 91 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 48 .301 AVG .196 .377 OBP .278 .596 SLG .423 19 XBH 18 12 HR 10 41 RBI 24 51/18 K/BB 56/19 3 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings