England vs. Denmark: Live Stream, TV Channel & Game Info - July 28
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
England will face Denmark, in the second round of group-stage matches at the 2023 Women's World Cup, on July 28 at 4:30 AM ET in Sydney, Australia.
This game will be airing on Fox Sports 1.
Watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Fubo! Sign up for a free trial and start watching live sports without cable today!
How to Watch England vs. Denmark
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Sydney, Australia
- Venue: Sydney Football Stadium
Sign up for a Fubo free trial now to watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and more live sports!
England Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Haiti
|July 22
|W 1-0
|Home
|Denmark
|July 28
|-
|Home
|China
|August 1
|-
|Away
England's Recent Performance
- England's previous game was a 1-0 victory against Haiti, taking 19 shots and outshooting by 13.
- Georgia Stanway notched her side's goal to lead the way versus .
- Through one Women's World Cup game for England, Stanway has scored one goal.
Get your 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!
England's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Mary Earps #1
- Lucy Bronze #2
- Niamh Charles #3
- Keira Walsh #4
- Alex Greenwood #5
- Millie Bright #6
- Lauren James #7
- Georgia Stanway #8
- Rachel Daly #9
- Ella Toone #10
- Lauren Hemp #11
- Jordan Nobbs #12
- Hannah Hampton #13
- Lotte Wubben-Moy #14
- Esme Morgan #15
- Jessica Carter #16
- Laura Coombs #17
- Chloe Kelly #18
- Bethany England #19
- Katie Zelem #20
- Ellie Roebuck #21
- Katie Robinson #22
- Alessia Russo #23
Denmark Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|China
|July 22
|W 1-0
|Home
|England
|July 28
|-
|Away
|Haiti
|August 1
|-
|Away
Denmark's Recent Performance
- In its last match on July 22, Denmark secured a 1-0 victory against China, while outshooting China 11 to eight.
- Amalie Vangsgaard scored her team's only goal in the game.
- Pernille Harder has has not scored, but does have one assist for Denmark in Women's World Cup (one game).
- Vangsgaard has one goal for Denmark in Women's World Cup.
Denmark's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Lene Christensen #1
- Josefine Hasbo #2
- Stine Ballisager Pedersen #3
- Rikke Sevecke #4
- Simone Boye Sorensen #5
- Karen Holmgaard #6
- Sanne Troelsgaard Nielsen #7
- Emma Snerle #8
- Amalie Vangsgaard #9
- Pernille Harder #10
- Katrine Veje #11
- Kathrine Kuhl #12
- Sara Gedsted Thrige Andersen #13
- Nicoline Sorensen #14
- Frederikke Thogersen #15
- Kathrine Larsen #16
- Rikke Madsen #17
- Luna Gewitz #18
- Janni Thomsen #19
- Signe Bruun #20
- Mille Gejl Jensen #21
- Maja Bay Ostergaard #22
- Sofie Svava #23
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.