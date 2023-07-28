Titans Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Tennessee Titans have +6600 odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.
Titans Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +325
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
Tennessee Betting Insights
- Tennessee covered eight times in 17 games with a spread last season.
- A total of five Titans games last season went over the point total.
- Tennessee ranked third-worst in total offense (296.8 yards per game) last season, but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 23rd with 351.6 yards allowed per contest.
- At home last year, the Titans were 3-5. On the road, they were 4-5.
- Tennessee won only two games when favored (2-3) and went 4-5 as underdogs.
- In the AFC South the Titans were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 5-7.
Titans Impact Players
- Derrick Henry ran for 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns in 16 games last year.
- Henry also had 33 catches for 398 yards and zero TDs.
- In 12 games, Ryan Tannehill passed for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.
- In addition, Tannehill ran for 98 yards and two TDs.
- In the Cardinals' passing game a season ago, DeAndre Hopkins scored three TDs, catching 64 balls for 717 yards (79.7 per game).
- In 16 games played with the Texans, Chris Moore had 48 catches for 548 yards (34.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
- On defense last year, Kevin Byard helped lead the charge with four interceptions to go with 106 tackles and six passes defended in 17 games.
2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|2
|September 17
|Chargers
|-
|+2800
|3
|September 24
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|4
|October 1
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|5
|October 8
|@ Colts
|-
|+10000
|6
|October 15
|Ravens
|-
|+2000
|8
|October 29
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 2
|@ Steelers
|-
|+5000
|10
|November 12
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|11
|November 19
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|12
|November 26
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|13
|December 3
|Colts
|-
|+10000
|14
|December 11
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|15
|December 17
|Texans
|-
|+15000
|16
|December 24
|Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|17
|December 31
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|18
|January 7
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
