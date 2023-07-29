Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Brendan Donovan -- with an on-base percentage of .297 in his past 10 games, 67 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, on July 29 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Cubs.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Donovan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan has 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks while batting .283.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 25th and he is 87th in slugging.
- Donovan has gotten a hit in 57 of 92 games this season (62.0%), with at least two hits on 25 occasions (27.2%).
- Looking at the 92 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (12.0%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Donovan has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (23.9%), with two or more RBI in nine of those contests (9.8%).
- He has scored in 36 games this year (39.1%), including 10 multi-run games (10.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|46
|.278
|AVG
|.288
|.362
|OBP
|.367
|.463
|SLG
|.381
|15
|XBH
|7
|7
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|12
|28/15
|K/BB
|24/18
|2
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.11 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, 1.1 per game).
- Taillon makes the start for the Cubs, his 18th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 5.75 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.75, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .281 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.