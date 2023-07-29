Saturday's game features the Chicago Cubs (52-51) and the St. Louis Cardinals (46-59) clashing at Busch Stadium in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 7-5 win for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on July 29.

The Cardinals will give the ball to Adam Wainwright (3-4, 7.31 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Jameson Taillon (4-6, 5.75 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 7, Cardinals 6.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

The Cardinals have been favorites in 52 games this season and won 22 (42.3%) of those contests.

St. Louis has a record of 25-35 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -110 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 52.4% chance to win.

St. Louis is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 499 total runs this season.

The Cardinals have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Schedule