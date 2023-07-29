How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 29
Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals will see Jameson Taillon on the hill for the Chicago Cubs in the third game of a four-game series, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB action with 146 total home runs.
- St. Louis ranks seventh in MLB, slugging .432.
- The Cardinals' .257 batting average is eighth-best in MLB.
- St. Louis scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (499 total, 4.8 per game).
- The Cardinals rank seventh in MLB with a .332 on-base percentage.
- The Cardinals' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 14th in MLB.
- The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in the majors.
- St. Louis has the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.57).
- The Cardinals have the fourth-highest WHIP in baseball (1.469).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals will send Adam Wainwright (3-4) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 7.31 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty went five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Wainwright is trying to collect his second quality start of the year in this game.
- Wainwright is looking to record his 10th start of five or more innings this season in this outing.
- So far he has surrendered one or more earned runs in each of his outings.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/24/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 10-6
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Ryne Nelson
|7/25/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 3-1
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Merrill Kelly
|7/26/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 11-7
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Zac Gallen
|7/27/2023
|Cubs
|L 10-3
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Justin Steele
|7/28/2023
|Cubs
|L 3-2
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Hayden Wesneski
|7/29/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Jameson Taillon
|7/30/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Kyle Hendricks
|8/1/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Pablo Lopez
|8/2/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Joe Ryan
|8/3/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Sonny Gray
|8/4/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|-
|-
