Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals will see Jameson Taillon on the hill for the Chicago Cubs in the third game of a four-game series, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB action with 146 total home runs.

St. Louis ranks seventh in MLB, slugging .432.

The Cardinals' .257 batting average is eighth-best in MLB.

St. Louis scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (499 total, 4.8 per game).

The Cardinals rank seventh in MLB with a .332 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 14th in MLB.

The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in the majors.

St. Louis has the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.57).

The Cardinals have the fourth-highest WHIP in baseball (1.469).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Adam Wainwright (3-4) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 7.31 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty went five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Wainwright is trying to collect his second quality start of the year in this game.

Wainwright is looking to record his 10th start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

So far he has surrendered one or more earned runs in each of his outings.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/24/2023 Diamondbacks W 10-6 Away Adam Wainwright Ryne Nelson 7/25/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-1 Away Steven Matz Merrill Kelly 7/26/2023 Diamondbacks W 11-7 Away Jack Flaherty Zac Gallen 7/27/2023 Cubs L 10-3 Home Miles Mikolas Justin Steele 7/28/2023 Cubs L 3-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Hayden Wesneski 7/29/2023 Cubs - Home Adam Wainwright Jameson Taillon 7/30/2023 Cubs - Home Steven Matz Kyle Hendricks 8/1/2023 Twins - Home Jack Flaherty Pablo Lopez 8/2/2023 Twins - Home Miles Mikolas Joe Ryan 8/3/2023 Twins - Home Jordan Montgomery Sonny Gray 8/4/2023 Rockies - Home - -

