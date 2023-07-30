The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Gorman (.390 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman has 16 doubles, 22 home runs and 40 walks while batting .241.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 110th, his on-base percentage ranks 79th, and he is 24th in the league in slugging.

In 58.5% of his games this year (55 of 94), Gorman has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (19.1%) he recorded at least two.

In 19 games this year, he has homered (20.2%, and 6% of his trips to the dish).

Gorman has picked up an RBI in 36.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 19.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 37 games this year (39.4%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 48 .290 AVG .196 .374 OBP .278 .574 SLG .423 20 XBH 18 12 HR 10 41 RBI 24 56/21 K/BB 56/19 4 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings