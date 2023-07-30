Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Sunday, Willson Contreras (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .249 with 22 doubles, 11 home runs and 36 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 93rd, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 79th in the league in slugging.
- Contreras has picked up a hit in 55.7% of his 88 games this season, with at least two hits in 26.1% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 10.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27 games this year (30.7%), Contreras has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (9.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|45
|.252
|AVG
|.247
|.339
|OBP
|.353
|.424
|SLG
|.430
|16
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|21
|41/16
|K/BB
|41/20
|4
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.08 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hendricks makes the start for the Cubs, his 13th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.58 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 33-year-old has put together a 3.58 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .236 to his opponents.
