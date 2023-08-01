The Minnesota Twins and Willi Castro head into the first of a three-game series against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday at Busch Stadium.

Cardinals vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 146 home runs rank fifth in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 333 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks seventh in MLB with a .429 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals rank seventh in MLB with a .256 team batting average.

St. Louis has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 503 (4.7 per game).

The Cardinals have an OBP of .331 this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 13th with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.1) in the majors this season.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.53 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.460 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Miles Mikolas (6-6) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up one earned run and did not allow a hit in two-thirds of an inning against the Chicago Cubs.

In 23 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

In 23 starts, Mikolas has pitched through or past the fifth inning 19 times. He has a season average of 5.5 frames per outing.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/26/2023 Diamondbacks W 11-7 Away Jack Flaherty Zac Gallen 7/27/2023 Cubs L 10-3 Home Miles Mikolas Justin Steele 7/28/2023 Cubs L 3-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Hayden Wesneski 7/29/2023 Cubs L 5-1 Home Adam Wainwright Jameson Taillon 7/30/2023 Cubs W 3-0 Home Steven Matz Kyle Hendricks 8/1/2023 Twins - Home Miles Mikolas Pablo Lopez 8/2/2023 Twins - Home Miles Mikolas Joe Ryan 8/3/2023 Twins - Home Jordan Montgomery Sonny Gray 8/4/2023 Rockies - Home Adam Wainwright - 8/5/2023 Rockies - Home Steven Matz Chase Anderson 8/6/2023 Rockies - Home Jack Flaherty Austin Gomber

