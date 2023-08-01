On Tuesday, Dylan Carlson (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 93 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

Carlson has six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks while batting .230.

Carlson has reached base via a hit in 35 games this season (of 66 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

In 6.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Carlson has driven home a run in 16 games this year (24.2%), including more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 22 of 66 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 31 .229 AVG .231 .323 OBP .333 .358 SLG .330 8 XBH 4 3 HR 2 13 RBI 11 22/12 K/BB 26/11 2 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings