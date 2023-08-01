Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Twins - August 1
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul DeJong (.242 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong is batting .233 with 11 doubles, 13 home runs and 21 walks.
- DeJong has reached base via a hit in 46 games this year (of 80 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.
- He has homered in 13 games this year (16.3%), leaving the park in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20 games this season (25.0%), DeJong has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (10.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 37.5% of his games this season (30 of 80), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|45
|.212
|AVG
|.248
|.277
|OBP
|.313
|.356
|SLG
|.453
|7
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|8
|12
|RBI
|20
|35/9
|K/BB
|52/12
|1
|SB
|3
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace the league.
- The Twins have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 121 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his 22nd of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.13 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.13 ERA ranks 36th, 1.142 WHIP ranks 19th, and 11.2 K/9 ranks fifth.
