The St. Louis Cardinals, including Taylor Motter (hitting .129 in his past 10 games, with a double, three walks and two RBI), battle starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Taylor Motter At The Plate

Motter is hitting .158 with two doubles and four walks.

Motter has a hit in six of 13 games played this season (46.2%), but no multi-hit games.

He has not gone deep in his 13 games this year.

Motter has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in one of 13 games.

Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 .188 AVG .136 .235 OBP .240 .250 SLG .182 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 0 RBI 2 5/1 K/BB 11/3 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings