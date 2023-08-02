Wednesday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (47-61) and Minnesota Twins (55-53) squaring off at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:45 PM ET on August 2.

The Twins will give the ball to Joe Ryan (9-7, 4.06 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Dakota Hudson (1-0, 4.19 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
  • How to Watch on TV: BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cardinals 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Twins

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

  • The Cardinals have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with an over/under, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
  • The last 10 Cardinals games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.
  • The Cardinals have come away with 20 wins in the 43 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • St. Louis has a win-loss record of 6-9 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
  • The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
  • Averaging 4.7 runs per game (505 total), St. Louis is the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.51 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
July 27 Cubs L 10-3 Miles Mikolas vs Justin Steele
July 28 Cubs L 3-2 Jordan Montgomery vs Hayden Wesneski
July 29 Cubs L 5-1 Adam Wainwright vs Jameson Taillon
July 30 Cubs W 3-0 Steven Matz vs Kyle Hendricks
August 1 Twins L 3-2 Miles Mikolas vs Pablo Lopez
August 2 Twins - Dakota Hudson vs Joe Ryan
August 3 Twins - Matthew Liberatore vs Sonny Gray
August 4 Rockies - Adam Wainwright vs TBA
August 5 Rockies - Steven Matz vs Chase Anderson
August 6 Rockies - Jack Flaherty vs Austin Gomber
August 8 @ Rays - Miles Mikolas vs Zach Eflin

