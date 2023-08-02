How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 2
Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will hit the field on Wednesday at Busch Stadium against Joe Ryan, who is expected to start for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Twins vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Cardinals Player Props
|Twins vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals have hit 147 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.
- St. Louis is seventh in MLB with a .428 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cardinals rank seventh in MLB with a .256 team batting average.
- St. Louis has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 505 (4.7 per game).
- The Cardinals have an OBP of .330 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.
- St. Louis averages just 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.
- St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.51 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- Cardinals pitchers have a 1.455 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals will send Dakota Hudson to the mound for his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, throwing 4 1/3 innings of relief while giving up five earned runs and allowing nine hits.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/27/2023
|Cubs
|L 10-3
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Justin Steele
|7/28/2023
|Cubs
|L 3-2
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Hayden Wesneski
|7/29/2023
|Cubs
|L 5-1
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Jameson Taillon
|7/30/2023
|Cubs
|W 3-0
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Kyle Hendricks
|8/1/2023
|Twins
|L 3-2
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Pablo Lopez
|8/2/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|Joe Ryan
|8/3/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Matthew Liberatore
|Sonny Gray
|8/4/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|-
|8/5/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Chase Anderson
|8/6/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Austin Gomber
|8/8/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Zach Eflin
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.