The St. Louis Cardinals and Taylor Motter, who went 2-for-3 last time out, take on Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.

Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Taylor Motter At The Plate

  • Motter is hitting .195 with two doubles and four walks.
  • Motter has picked up a hit in seven games this year (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has not homered in his 14 games this season.
  • Motter has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 7
.263 AVG .136
.300 OBP .240
.316 SLG .182
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
0 RBI 2
5/1 K/BB 11/3
0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff leads MLB.
  • The Twins' 3.85 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to allow 122 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
  • Ryan will aim to grab his 10th win when he gets the start for the Twins, his 22nd of the season. He is 9-7 with a 4.06 ERA and 148 strikeouts through 122 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.06), 14th in WHIP (1.090), and sixth in K/9 (10.9) among pitchers who qualify.
