Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Twins - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Willson Contreras -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on August 2 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .246 with 22 doubles, 11 home runs and 36 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 101st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 50th and he is 86th in slugging.
- Contreras has had a hit in 49 of 89 games this year (55.1%), including multiple hits 23 times (25.8%).
- In nine games this season, he has gone deep (10.1%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).
- Contreras has an RBI in 27 of 89 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 30 times this season (33.7%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.9%).
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|45
|.245
|AVG
|.247
|.331
|OBP
|.353
|.413
|SLG
|.430
|16
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|21
|43/16
|K/BB
|41/20
|4
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff leads the league.
- The Twins have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.85).
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 122 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Ryan (9-7) is going for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Twins in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 4.06 ERA in 122 2/3 innings pitched, with 148 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.06 ERA ranks 39th, 1.090 WHIP ranks 14th, and 10.9 K/9 ranks sixth.
