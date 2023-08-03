How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 3
Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals hit the field on Thursday at Busch Stadium against Sonny Gray, who is starting for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch will be at 7:45 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Cardinals vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals rank fifth in Major League Baseball with 151 home runs.
- St. Louis is seventh in MLB with a .431 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cardinals' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.
- St. Louis ranks 12th in the majors with 512 total runs scored this season.
- The Cardinals have an OBP of .330 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Cardinals rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.
- St. Louis has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.
- St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.49 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- Cardinals pitchers have a 1.448 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals will send Matthew Liberatore (1-3) to the mound for his ninth start this season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, July 5, when he threw a third of an inning, giving up four earned runs while allowing five hits against the Miami Marlins.
- He has earned a quality start one time in eight starts this season.
- In eight starts this season, Liberatore has lasted five or more innings three times, with an average of 3.6 innings per appearance.
- In nine appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/28/2023
|Cubs
|L 3-2
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Hayden Wesneski
|7/29/2023
|Cubs
|L 5-1
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Jameson Taillon
|7/30/2023
|Cubs
|W 3-0
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Kyle Hendricks
|8/1/2023
|Twins
|L 3-2
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Pablo Lopez
|8/2/2023
|Twins
|W 7-3
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|Joe Ryan
|8/3/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Matthew Liberatore
|Sonny Gray
|8/4/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Chris Flexen
|8/5/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Ty Blach
|8/6/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Austin Gomber
|8/8/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Zach Eflin
|8/9/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Shane McClanahan
