Alex de Minaur (No. 19 ranking) will take on Dominik Koepfer (No. 84) in the semifinals of the Mifel Open on Friday, August 4.

In the Semifinal, de Minaur is favored over Koepfer, with -375 odds against the underdog's +270.

Alex de Minaur vs. Dominik Koepfer Match Information

Tournament: The Mifel Open

The Mifel Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Friday, August 4

Friday, August 4 Venue: Cabo Sports Complex

Cabo Sports Complex Location: Los Cabos, Mexico

Los Cabos, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Alex de Minaur vs. Dominik Koepfer Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alex de Minaur has a 78.9% chance to win.

Alex de Minaur Dominik Koepfer -375 Odds to Win Match +270 +333 Odds to Win Tournament +1600 78.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.0% 23.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9% 62.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 37.7

Alex de Minaur vs. Dominik Koepfer Trends and Insights

de Minaur is coming off a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over No. 14-ranked Tommy Paul in Thursday's quarterfinals.

Koepfer made it to the semifinals by taking down No. 129-ranked Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-4, 7-5 on Thursday.

de Minaur has played 54 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 23.6 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches).

In his 35 matches on hard courts over the past year, de Minaur has played an average of 23.9 games (22.3 in best-of-three matches).

In his nine matches in the past year across all court types, Koepfer is averaging 24.1 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) while winning 43.8% of those games.

Koepfer is averaging 24.4 games per match (24.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set in five matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

In the lone match between de Minaur and Koepfer dating back to 2015, in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia Round of 64, Koepfer was victorious 3-6, 6-3, 7-6.

In three total sets against each other, Koepfer has taken two, while de Minaur has claimed one.

Koepfer and de Minaur have squared off in 31 total games, and Koepfer has won more often, securing 16 of them.

de Minaur and Koepfer have played one time, averaging 31.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

