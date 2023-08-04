Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will play Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies on Friday at Busch Stadium, at 8:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Time: 8:15 PM ET

TV Channel: BSMW

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Venue: Busch Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are fifth-best in MLB play with 152 total home runs.

St. Louis is seventh in MLB with a .430 slugging percentage.

The Cardinals have the eighth-best batting average in the majors (.256).

St. Louis is the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (515 total).

The Cardinals are sixth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .330.

The Cardinals strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 13 mark in the majors.

The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 26th in the majors.

St. Louis has a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals average baseball's fourth-highest WHIP (1.446).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Adam Wainwright (3-5 with a 7.18 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 14th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Wainwright is trying to collect his second quality start of the season.

Wainwright will try to continue a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 4.8 frames per outing).

So far he has surrendered one or more earned runs in each of his outings.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/29/2023 Cubs L 5-1 Home Adam Wainwright Jameson Taillon 7/30/2023 Cubs W 3-0 Home Steven Matz Kyle Hendricks 8/1/2023 Twins L 3-2 Home Miles Mikolas Pablo Lopez 8/2/2023 Twins W 7-3 Home Dakota Hudson Joe Ryan 8/3/2023 Twins L 5-3 Home Matthew Liberatore Sonny Gray 8/4/2023 Rockies - Home Adam Wainwright Chris Flexen 8/5/2023 Rockies - Home Steven Matz Ty Blach 8/6/2023 Rockies - Home Jack Flaherty Austin Gomber 8/8/2023 Rays - Away Miles Mikolas Zach Eflin 8/9/2023 Rays - Away Dakota Hudson Shane McClanahan 8/10/2023 Rays - Away Matthew Liberatore Zack Littell

