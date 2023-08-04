A matchup in the National Bank Open round of 64 is on tap for Danielle Collins, and she will be playing Elina Svitolina. Collins is +5000 to win this tournament at Stade Iga.

Collins at the 2023 National Bank Open

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: August 4-13

August 4-13 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Collins' Next Match

In the round of 64 on Tuesday, August 8 (at 11:00 AM ET), Collins will meet Svitolina, after defeating Emina Bektas 7-5, 6-7, 7-5 in the previous round.

Danielle Collins Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +3300

National Bank Open odds to win: +5000

Collins Stats

Collins is coming off a 7-5, 6-7, 7-5 win over No. 130-ranked Bektas in the qualifying round on Sunday.

Through 15 tournaments over the past year, Collins is 18-15 and has yet to win a title.

In 12 tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, Collins has gone 17-12.

Collins, over the past year, has played 33 matches across all court types, and 23.3 games per match.

On hard courts, Collins has played 29 matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 23.1 games per match while winning 52.0% of games.

Collins, over the past 12 months, has won 70.6% of her service games and 31.9% of her return games.

Collins has won 33.4% of her return games on hard courts over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, she has claimed 70.7% of her service games during that timeframe.

